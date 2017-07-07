RICHMOND (KRON) — A bomb threat sent to Richmond police has evacuated homes and businesses on Friday night, police said.

The Richmond Police Department Communications Center and headquarters have been evacuated.

Officers are evacuating homes and businesses on 27th Street, the 2700 block of Nevin Avenue, the 2700 block of Macdonald Avenue, and Jetty Drive.

“During this incident, we are requesting the public’s patience and request that only emergency calls be reported, as our dispatching resources are extremely limited,” police said on Facebook.

