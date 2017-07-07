San Francisco shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man was arrested for shooting another man late Thursday night following an argument in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said on Friday.

At 11:31 p.m., someone called police to report a shooting in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue.

There, officers located a 59-year-old victim. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers were able to locate and arrest a 35-year-old suspect, who was in possession of a gun.

The suspect told officers that the victim came at him with a weapon and he shot him in self-defense.

Police said they are not releasing the suspect’s name until they investigate the incident further.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

NEW POSTAL CARRIER SHOT IN OAKLAND

AMBER ALERT: 16 YEAR OLD KIDNAPPED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HEALTH ALERT: ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT STD GONORRHEA ON THE RISE

VIDEO: WOMAN CHARGED IN KILLING OF 4 CHILDREN

U.S. NUCLEAR PLANTS TARGET OF CYBER THREATS 

PRINGLES RELEASES TOP RAMEN CHICKEN FLAVOR

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s