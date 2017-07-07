SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man was arrested for shooting another man late Thursday night following an argument in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood, police said on Friday.

At 11:31 p.m., someone called police to report a shooting in the 500 block of Campbell Avenue.

There, officers located a 59-year-old victim. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers were able to locate and arrest a 35-year-old suspect, who was in possession of a gun.

The suspect told officers that the victim came at him with a weapon and he shot him in self-defense.

Police said they are not releasing the suspect’s name until they investigate the incident further.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

NEW POSTAL CARRIER SHOT IN OAKLAND

AMBER ALERT: 16 YEAR OLD KIDNAPPED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HEALTH ALERT: ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT STD GONORRHEA ON THE RISE

VIDEO: WOMAN CHARGED IN KILLING OF 4 CHILDREN

U.S. NUCLEAR PLANTS TARGET OF CYBER THREATS

PRINGLES RELEASES TOP RAMEN CHICKEN FLAVOR

>> MORE TOP STORIES