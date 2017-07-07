Search continues for missing 12-year-old girl from Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department continues their search for a 12-year-old girl from Richmond who has been missing for almost two days.

Police and family members of Jessica Padilla are asking the public to keep an eye out for her.

Her mother last saw Jessica at the Richmond Library on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

Police say she and her mother got into an argument and Jessica ran back inside the library.

She is described as a Hispanic female, 5′ 5″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with long, black hair and brown eyes.

Jessica was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

If you see anyone who matches her description or know her whereabouts, please call Detective Oliver at (510) 621-1725 or dial 911.

Richmond P.D. wrote on Facebook, “Please help us bring Jessica home and share this post, thank you.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES