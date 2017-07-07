Small plane crashes in Vacaville

VACAVILLE (KRON) — A small plane crashed Friday morning in Vacaville, according to City of Vacaville officials.
The crash was reported by city officials on Twitter at 9:09 a.m. just north of Nut Tree Airport.
The accident happened shortly after the plane took off, officials said.
The pilot was not inured and there are no known fuel leaks.
Small plane crash north of Nut Tree Airport. Pilot uninjured. No known fuel leaks. Happened shortly after takeoff. pic.twitter.com/LlE0DQvphC
— City of Vacaville (@cityofvacaville) July 7, 2017
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
