Small plane crashes in Vacaville

(City of Vacaville)

VACAVILLE (KRON) — A small plane crashed Friday morning in Vacaville, according to City of Vacaville officials.

The crash was reported by city officials on Twitter at 9:09 a.m. just north of Nut Tree Airport.

The accident happened shortly after the plane took off, officials said.

The pilot was not inured and there are no known fuel leaks.

No further information is available at this time.

