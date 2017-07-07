SUISUN CITY (BCN) — A fast-moving grass fire destroyed a pro shop and office at a sports complex in Suisun City Thursday afternoon, Fire Chief Mike O’Brien said.

The 55-acre fire started around 4 p.m. in Italian Cyprus trees in the 500 block of Bella Vista Drive, and sparks and embers were blown into nearby backyards and on grassland. Houses and fences in the area suffered minor damage, O’Brien said.

Wind drove the fire to the Irving H. Lambrecht Sports Complex where an office trailer and pro shop were destroyed. Flames also burned 15 to 20 acres of grass on the Travis Air Force Base, O’Brien said.

The Suisun Fire Protection District, Montezuma Fire Protection District and Fairfield, Vallejo, Benicia, Vacaville and Dixon fire departments also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, O’Brien said.

