Tech Report: Facebook expansion

By and Published:

 

MENLO PARK (KRON) — Facebook is planning a huge expansion of their Silicon Valley headquarters in Menlo Park.

The proposed village that would occupy 59 acres, they claim, will offer several benefits to the public.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate gives us a closer look.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

NEW POSTAL CARRIER SHOT IN OAKLAND

AMBER ALERT: 16 YEAR OLD KIDNAPPED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HEALTH ALERT: ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT STD GONORRHEA ON THE RISE

VIDEO: WOMAN CHARGED IN KILLING OF 4 CHILDREN

U.S. NUCLEAR PLANTS TARGET OF CYBER THREATS 

PRINGLES RELEASES TOP RAMEN CHICKEN FLAVOR

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s