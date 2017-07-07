U.S. nuclear plants target of cyber threats

By Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Homeland Security Department and the FBI say they are aware of apparent efforts to hack into business and administrative networks at U.S. nuclear and energy facilities.

DHS says in a statement that there is no threat to public safety.

The agency says it routinely advises the private sector of possible cyber threats.

The government statement comes amid multiple reports that nuclear and electrical power may have been targeted by hackers.

A spokesman for the Nuclear Energy Institute has said that no nuclear reactors have been affected. Had any facilities been impact by a cyber-attack a publicly available report would have to be made to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s