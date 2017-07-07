New U.S. Postal carrier shot in Oakland

(KRON) A United States Postal Service mail carrier was shot Friday afternoon in Oakland.

A brand new female mail carrier only on the job since April was shot at 12:15 p.m. She is stable in the condition at Highland Hospital after being hit in the hip by a bullet.

The USPS confirms to KRON4 News at the carrier was caught in the crossfire of a shooting and was not the target.

It appears that the shooting was unrelated to the woman’s job and that she was delivering mail when she was struck by gunfire, U.S. Postal Inspection Service spokesman Jeff Fitch said.

The shooting happened at Avenal Avenue and Bancroft Avenue.

She is in stable condition at a local hospital.

