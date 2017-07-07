HALEYVILLE, Alabama (KRON) — An Alabama teenager is recovering Friday night after being struck by lightning.

It happened Wednesday afternoon while 16-year-old Faith Mobley was working at McDonald’s.

All she remembers is she was washing dishes when a storm blew through and she heard a loud boom.

Managers called paramedics, and when they arrived, they couldn’t help but notice her shoe.

There was a hole in one them and emergency crews say it must be where the lightning exited out of her body.

She was rushed to the hospital where doctors checked her out, and said, for the most part, she was fine except for a few strange phenomena.

She’s worn glasses for years, but since the strike, she sees just fine without them.

And her green eyes are a shade lighter.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen or heard of this, but I think it’s a great thing that it happened, and we’re very happy for her,” Dr. James Hwang said.

Hwang is the head doctor in the burn center where Faith was brought and says because she was inside when she was hit, it somewhat protected her.

