CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Hot weather brings with it an increased risk of wildfires.

Triple-digit temperatures, low humidity, and windy conditions make it easy for fires to start and spread quickly.

Temperatures that hot create dangerous conditions for people, property, and pets.

In just the past few weeks, fast-moving grass fires have become a regular occurrence around the Bay Area.

Extended stretches of hot weather have left the grass and trees brown, dry, and ready to burn.

Cal Fire says that 95 percent of all wildfires in California are started by people.

Fire officials are now asking the public to use common sense in order to prevent fires.

They suggest never using lawn mowers in dry vegetation. Don’t park vehicles in tall, dry grass. Keep dry brush and grass cleared away from homes and make sure that cigarette butts are properly extinguished.

Officials are also asking people to never burn dry leave or grass, especially on windy days.

“So right now, we are at 98 on the outside and 112 on the inside (of the car),” Contra Costa County Animal Services spokesman Steve Burdo said.

Contra Costa Animal Services is also working to get the word out about the dangers pets face during hot weather.

They say that in recent weeks, they have been receiving a high volume of calls about animals being left in cars where temperatures can be considerably hotter than outside.

“I can scream for help, I can break a window if I needed to, you’re animals can’t do that,” Burdo said. “So, that’s why it’s really important that we don’t leave them in cars.”

Animal Services is also reminding the public that anyone can take action to help an animal trapped in a hot vehicle but only after calling 911, exhausting all others options, and making sure it’s safe to rescue the animal.

“If you do get an animal out, we recommend getting it to shade, getting it some water,” Burdo said.

Animal service officials say that if you do rescue a pet from a hot car, that you must remain with the animal until law enforcement arrives or the pet’s owner returns.

