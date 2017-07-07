VIDEO: Construction crane causes concerns for Oakland fire crews

OAKLAND (KRON) — An enormous 4-alarm fire that broke out Friday morning at an Oakland construction site is nearly contained, but an unstable crane is still causing concern.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at 23rd and Valdez streets and burned for nearly four hours before crews reported it was under control.

Officials say the fire is 85 percent contained, but thick smoke, hot spots, and small active flames still linger.

As crews continue to tend to these issues, they are keeping a close eye on a crane that was swinging around in circles in the height of the fire.

Firefighters were forced to take breaks because of the dangerous position of the crane.

The crane was also responsible for a number of evacuations.

Due to its instability, everyone within a three-block radius of the construction site was evacuated, according to fire officials.

Those evacuated are offered shelter with assistance from the Red Cross.

There is an evacuation set up at the Oakland Cathedral at 2121 Harrison St.

A reported 100 people are there at this time.

