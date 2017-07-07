BUTTE COUNTY (CNN Newsource) — Firefighters are battling a new large grass fire in Northern California.

The fire sparked Friday afternoon near the community of Bangor.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from Sacramento. Flames have scorched about 50 acres.

Officials report that some residents are being evacuated because of the fire.

But there is no word on how many homes are involved.

At last check, the fire is 0 percent contained.

