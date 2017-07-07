CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The 35-year-old man charged with murder in the Concord hit-and-run crash that killed two boys has been released from the hospital and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on Friday night, deputies said.

Lemuel Sirvonn Wilson Jr. was booked into jail on two counts of murder and other charges. His bail remains at $2 million.

At 10:55 p.m. last Friday night, an Infiniti sedan collided with a Dodge Durango on the Solano Avenue on-ramp to Highway 4 in Concord.

CHP officials said the driver of the Infiniti allegedly drove off the off-ramp, slamming into the left rear of the Dodge.

A 10-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy were ejected from the Durango and died at the scene. The Contra Costa County coroner’s office has identified the boys as 5-year-old Vincent Reyes-Rothenberg and 10-year-old Lorenzo Reyes.

A 3-month-old who was restrained in a car seat suffered major injuries. The infant is currently still in critical condition at Children’s Hospital Oakland.

The driver, the children’s 35-year-old mother, also suffered major injuries. She was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

According to witnesses, Wilson was injured and allegedly ran across the highway toward a nearby drive-in movie theater on Solano Way at Arnold Industrial Place.

Officers notified all regional hospitals of Wilson’s identity in case he showed up for treatment of injuries from the crash, and he ended up coming to Highland Hospital in Oakland to seek care.

Hospital officials notified the CHP, and officers came and interviewed Wilson, who was officially taken into custody at 12:35 a.m. Sunday.

