VIEWER PHOTOS: Bay Area residents capture images of gigantic Oakland fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — A 4-alarm fire in Oakland is so massive that viewers from all across the Bay Area can see the smoke and flames.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at 23rd and Valdez streets, just two blocks away from the Grand Ave. side of Lake Merritt.

Here are some of the pictures KRON4 is receiving from our viewers.

View from Golden Gate race track (Camilo Lopez) View from Golden Gate race track (Camilo Lopez) View from Emeryville (Paul Lindsay) Photo taken from the 6th floor balcony of nearby apartment. (@Valefox)

