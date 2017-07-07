VIEWER PHOTOS: Bay Area residents capture images of gigantic Oakland fire

Photo taken from the 6th floor balcony of nearby apartment. (@Valefox)

OAKLAND (KRON) — A 4-alarm fire in Oakland is so massive that viewers from all across the Bay Area can see the smoke and flames.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at 23rd and Valdez streets, just two blocks away from the Grand Ave. side of Lake Merritt.

Here are some of the pictures KRON4 is receiving from our viewers.

