Warriors: It is Nick Young not Swaggy P

(KRON) The Nick Young era has arrived for the 2017 Champion Golden State Warriors and the Swaggy P era is over.

Friday the Warriors introduced their latest free agent signing.

General Manager Bob Myers says the team is not calling Young by his popular alias Swaggy P.

Young agreed to a $5.2 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the champion Warriors.

The 32-year-old Young last month declined the player option in his contract for next season with the Los Angeles Lakers, which would have paid him more than $5.6 million, and became a free agent. He had said in April that it was “60/40” he would leave the Lakers — preferring to be part of a playoff team.

Now, he’s on a super team.

Young averaged 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 60 games for the Lakers. He will provide the Warriors with the kind of depth they like on a long bench as coach Steve Kerr regularly rotates in his reserves to spell the stars.

Myers with a declaration after his presser: We aren’t calling him Swaggy P anymore. His name is Nick #Warriors — Mark Carpenter (@MarkCarpenterHI) July 7, 2017

