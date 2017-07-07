FREMONT (KRON) — Visitors at a popular park in Fremont are little uneasy after learning of an armed robbery there on the Fourth of July.

Fremont police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at Los Cerritos Community Park.

Police say the suspect got away with the woman’s purse and cellphone.

She was not injured during the robbery.

Park visitors say it’s not uncommon to see people in the park at night and that it’s rare for something like this to happen.

“There is no real weapon against somebody that got a gun and wants your stuff, so I would just like freely just give it up because it’s not worth your life,” park visitor Sharena Thomas said.

The suspect is described as a thin African-American man in his mid-20s to 30s, with dreadlocks, last seen wearing all black.

He was gone by the time police responded to the area, in part, because the victim waited about 40 minutes to report the crime.

