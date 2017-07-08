7 suffer from smoke inhalation in Antioch 4-alarm fire

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Seven people were treated for smoke inhalation in a four-alarm fire Friday night in Antioch.

The fire was first reported around 10:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Delta Fair Blvd., Contra Costa Fire Protection District Capt. George Laing said.

Three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Another four people were treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

Authorities believe the fire may have been started by fireworks because fireworks were reported earlier that night in the same area.

The fire was extinguished around 11:30 p.m., according to fire officials.

