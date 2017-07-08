Fire burning near petroleum refinery in Rodeo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON)– Cal Fire along with Rodeo-Hercules Fire officials are battling a multi-vegetation fire at a petroleum refinery in Rodeo.

The fire started burning around 2:41 p.m. near Springwood Court and California Street and has grown to 30 acres.

The blazes can be seen from Highway 80 near the Willow Avenue exit.

The story is still developing.

 

