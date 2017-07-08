Fire burning near petroleum refinery in Rodeo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON)– Cal Fire along with Rodeo-Hercules Fire officials are battling a multi-vegetation fire at a petroleum refinery in Rodeo.

The fire started burning around 2:41 p.m. near Springwood Court and California Street and has grown to 30 acres.

The blazes can be seen from Highway 80 near the Willow Avenue exit.

The story is still developing.

CAL FIRE is assisting the @RodeoHerculesFD with a fire off Springwood Ct & California St, Rodeo (Contra Costa Co). #WillowFire pic.twitter.com/GRkrZPK3ru — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 8, 2017