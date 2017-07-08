Free dog adoptions Saturday at East Bay animal shelter

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Antioch Animal Services is offering free dog adoptions and waving impound fees for lost dogs Saturday.

The shelter, located at 300 L St., says they are at maximum capacity after the 4th of July holiday, and are desperate to find homes for the animals and to reunite lost pups with their owners.

The sound fireworks and explosives is startling to many dogs, causing them to take off running. Many get lost and end up in shelters like Antioch Animal Services.

“Animal Services is at capacity with big dogs,” shelter officials said. “If you are missing your 4-legged family member, come do a walk through. If you are thinking about adding a dog to your family, come on down!!!”

Animal Services opens at 10:00 a.m.

There are just two requirements when adopting or picking up your lost dog:

Must purchase a microchip ($24)

Must purchase a license ($19 if dog is fixed, $49 if not fixed)

