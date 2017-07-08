2-alarm blaze engulfs 14 acres in San Jose



SAN JOSE (KRON)– A 2-alarm grass fire in one San Jose neighborhood has grown up to 14-acres.

The fire was first reported at 5:34 p.m. and is burning between Fontanoso Way and Silver Creek Valley Road.

According to a San Jose Fire Department dispatcher, no structures have been threatened.

No word on the cause of the fire as the story is still developing.

