Man robbed near UC Berkeley campus by group of teens

BERKELEY (KRON)– Police on the campus of University of California, Berkeley, are investigating a strong-arm robbery that happened Friday night.

The robbery occurred around 9:51 p.m. at the West Crescent.

According to UCPD, the victim was riding BART when he noticed a group of four to five teens on the train.

The victim exited the train at the Downtown Berkeley exit along with the suspects, police said.

He walked towards the UC Berkeley campus, and as he approached Springer Gate, the group of teens pushed him to the ground.

Officers said that one of the suspects kicked the victim multiple times and the suspects took his property.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Campus police searched the area but did not locate the suspects who are described as Black, between the ages of 15-16, and all wearing black hooded sweatshirts.

Two of them were wearing denim jeans, that were bleached.

