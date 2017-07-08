MISSING: Autistic teen from Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — Hayward police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing, autistic teen.
Oscar is 17-years-old and is non-communicative.
He left home around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.
Police describe Oscar as 5’2″ tall with a slim build and short, dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a red and black T-shirt and black shorts.
If you see him, please contact the local police jurisdiction or the Hayward Police Department at (510)293-7000.
