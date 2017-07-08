Mom sparks outrage on social media over ‘pierced’ baby picture

FOSTORIA, Ohio (CNN) — A photo of a baby with what looks to be a pierced dimple is sparking debate on social media.

According to CNN, Enedina Vance posted a photo of her 6-month-old daughter on Facebook.

At first glance, it appears she has a diamond stud pierced to one of her dimples.

However, the stud is actually pasted on the photo — it’s not real.

The photo has been shared more than 14,000 times on Facebook, and has sparked sharp debate.

On one side, those who thought the piercing was real. Vance says she’s received death threats and other hateful messages from them, but others appeared to understand what Vance says she was trying to promote.

Vance calls herself a strong advocate against piercing or circumcising children.

And she says the photo was meant to spark discussion on the topic.

