Official: 200 firefighters battling 3 East Bay blazes

CONTRA COSTA COUNTRY (BCN) — Evacuations are still in effect for residents of about 50 homes south of Brentwood where vegetation fires are burning, a Cal Fire official said Saturday morning.

About 200 firefighters are battling three vegetation fires, according to Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Crawford.

Two are contained, the third is not, he said.

One of the fires, near Deer Valley Rd., is contained, he said.

There are two other fires, both in the area of Marsh Creek Rd., Crawford said.

One of those fires is contained, while firefighters have not yet contained the other vegetation fire in this area, he said.

A total of about 240 acres in this rural area are affected, and there are no injuries, according to Crawford.

