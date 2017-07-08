Police: Pittsburg woman confesses to murdering parents

PITTSBURG (KRON) — A Pittsburg woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her parents, a police captain said Saturday.

Police responded to a home in the 4200 block of Diehl Way at 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to Pittsburg police Capt. Raman.

The woman who called, later allegedly identified as 50-year-old Menique Lashon, told police her parents were dead inside the home, Raman said.

Officers found the bodies of a 67-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man in the home.

The two had been stabbed multiple times and appeared to have been dead for a few days, Raman said.

The suspect allegedly tried to make it look as though the stabbings happened as part of a fight between her parents, and tried to clean up the crime scene before calling police.

Lashon reportedly lived with her parents.

She was arrested and booked into Contra Costa County Jail.

Police report she has confessed to the crime.

The incident is still under investigation, Raman said, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

AMBER ALERT: 16 YEAR OLD KIDNAPPED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HEALTH ALERT: ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT STD GONORRHEA ON THE RISE

VIDEO: WOMAN CHARGED IN KILLING OF 4 CHILDREN

U.S. NUCLEAR PLANTS TARGET OF CYBER THREATS

PRINGLES RELEASES TOP RAMEN CHICKEN FLAVOR

>> MORE TOP STORIES