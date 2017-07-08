VIDEO: Bay Area heat advisory, fire warning in effect Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A heat advisory is in effect for a majority of the Bay Area on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

A fire weather warning was also issued for the East Bay hills.

Both advisories are active until 9:00 p.m.

The public is advised to stay in the shade and drink plenty of water throughout the day to lessen the chance of heat illness, weather service officials said.

There is an increased risk of drowning and water rescues as people seek cooler areas, officials said.

The weather service says hot weather is caused by a strong, high pressure system over the desert southwest that came into the Bay Area, sending temperatures into the 100-degree range.

KRON4’s meteorologist Dave Spahr says the only part of the Bay Area exempt from the heat advisory is San Francisco.

#Heat Advisory expanded to include the East Bay Valleys where overnight temperatures have held in the 80s. Stay safe out there today! pic.twitter.com/1fzkTpIyN0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 8, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

AMBER ALERT: 16 YEAR OLD KIDNAPPED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HEALTH ALERT: ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT STD GONORRHEA ON THE RISE

VIDEO: WOMAN CHARGED IN KILLING OF 4 CHILDREN

U.S. NUCLEAR PLANTS TARGET OF CYBER THREATS

PRINGLES RELEASES TOP RAMEN CHICKEN FLAVOR

>> MORE TOP STORIES