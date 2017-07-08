VIDEO: Oakland elementary school participates in statewide ‘Summer Matters’ learning campaign

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Summer Matters learning program is in full swing at Fruitvale Elementary School.

“Summer Matters is a statewide campaign that expands access to high quality summer learning opportunities for all students in California, and raises awareness about the devastating effects of summer learning loss and the beneficial impact of summer learning programs,” program leaders said.

The program at Fruitvale Elementary serves more than 145 students from Manzanita Community School, Manzanita SEED, and Fruitvale Elementary School.

Children get to participate in innovative art, science, literary, and outdoor adventure activities that “promote the whole-child’s well-being,” program leaders said.

Families are offered a variety of learning opportunities.

Morning programs include:

TK Jumpstart, a four-week program that prepares children for kindergarten

Extended School Year (ESY) Special Ed (SPED), a 4-week program that provides extended support to special education students

Newcomer, a 5-week English proficiency-based program that utilizes Imagine Learning – blended learning – and is aligned with the English Language Development (ELD) curriculum to help the school’s immigrant student population (eight languages are spoken at the school) learn, practice and grow their English skills

Springboard, a 5-week program that helps students needing additional support build and strengthen literacy skills, and provides training for parents so that they can support their children at home and professional development for credentialed teachers to develop literacy intervention skills.

“Summer learning has many benefits for children and their families,” said Eyana Spencer, principal at Manzanita Community School.

“For example, TK Jumpstart gives pre-k students a boost by readying them for school, while also helping first-time parents understand the rigor of kindergarten,” added Spencer.

Summer Matter’s work is showcased in 12 summer learning communities including:

Concord

Gilroy

Glenn County

Fresno

Los Angeles

Oakland

Sacramento

San Bernardino

San Francisco

San Jose

Santa Ana

Whittier

