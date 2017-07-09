11 Indiana teens sick after eating drug-laced gummy bears

By Published:
INDIANA (KRON)– Several teens in Indiana are recovering after getting sick from consuming drug-laced gummy bears.
Eleven teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police said the candy was laced with THC, which is the main ingredient in Marijuana.
Officers found a 19-year-old man along the road complaining of rapid heart beat, pain in his legs and blurry vision.
The biggest concern for police is the drug-laced gummy bears finding its way into the children’s hands.

