11 Indiana teens sick after eating drug-laced gummy bears

INDIANA (KRON)– Several teens in Indiana are recovering after getting sick from consuming drug-laced gummy bears.

Eleven teenagers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said the candy was laced with THC, which is the main ingredient in Marijuana.

Officers found a 19-year-old man along the road complaining of rapid heart beat, pain in his legs and blurry vision.

The biggest concern for police is the drug-laced gummy bears finding its way into the children’s hands.