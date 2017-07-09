$110,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of Bay Area arsonist

OAKLAND (KRON)–The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $110,000 reward for information on fires at three construction sites in Oakland and Emeryville.

The bur eau posted a notice on its Facebook and Twitter sites offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting fires at three separate Bay Area construction sites in 2016 and 2017.

The post included a photo of a man considered a person of interest in the fires.

Two of the fires occurred at the same location on San Pablo Avenue on the Oakland-Emeryville border. The site burned on July 6, 2016 and again on May 13.

The third fire occurred on Lester Avenue in Oakland on Oct. 31, 2016.

The post does not mention the four-alarm fire that raged at an Oakland construction site Friday. However, the blazes at the three other sites have characteristics in common with that fire.

REWARD: Combined total of $110,000 for info leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for 3 fires in San Francisco bay area. pic.twitter.com/aFtsNrOob2 — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) July 8, 2017

