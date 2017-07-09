$110,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of Bay Area arsonist

By Published: Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON)–The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $110,000 reward for information on fires at three construction sites in Oakland and Emeryville.

The bureau posted a notice on its Facebook and Twitter sites offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting fires at three separate Bay Area construction sites in 2016 and 2017.

The post included a photo of a man considered a person of interest in the fires.

Two of the fires occurred at the same location on San Pablo Avenue on the Oakland-Emeryville border. The site burned on July 6, 2016 and again on May 13.

The third fire occurred on Lester Avenue in Oakland on Oct. 31, 2016.

The post does not mention the four-alarm fire that raged at an Oakland construction site Friday. However, the blazes at the three other sites have characteristics in common with that fire.

 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

AMBER ALERT: 16 YEAR OLD KIDNAPPED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HEALTH ALERT: ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT STD GONORRHEA ON THE RISE

VIDEO: WOMAN CHARGED IN KILLING OF 4 CHILDREN

U.S. NUCLEAR PLANTS TARGET OF CYBER THREATS 

PRINGLES RELEASES TOP RAMEN CHICKEN FLAVOR

 >> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s