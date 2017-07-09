Buy a Roof, Get a Gun: Alabama roofers create viral video ad

DECATUR, Ala. (WIAT) — “If you sign up for a new room with Digital Roofing Innovations you are going to get you a free AR-15 rifle after we complete the roof,” said Zach Blenkinsopp in the 1 minute video ad he and his co-owner Chris McGuire created that has the internet buzzing.

Here’s how the deal goes, if you pay to have your roof done – you can get a free AR-15 rifle.

Many call the video over the top, but if you ask these co-owners of Digital Roofing Innovations – they’ll tell you that’s point – here in Alabama, where many people take pride in the right to bear arms, they knew they had to go over the top.

Out of the back of his car – Blenkinsopp puts on his roofing gear as part of his small business he started a year ago, along with his friend Chris, who was looking for a boost in business for the 4th of July holiday.

“We don’t have a huge budget right now for marketing, so what can we do that’s super cheap that might go viral and this was it,” McGuire said.

“I’m not here to talk to you about roofing…rifle, I’m here to talk to you about AR-15 rifles if you sign up for a new roof with digital roofing innovations, you are going to get you a free AR-15 rifle after we complete the roof,” Blenkinsopp explained in the video while shirtless wearing American flag socks, shorts and cowboy boots.

“So I went to Walmart and found a women’s size 11 for those shorts and you know they had some cool little props,” he laughed.

Believe it or not, buying a roof and getting a free gun is actually legal, in fact when they give you a voucher once your roof is complete, you still have to go through all the same background checks as if you were buying your own gun.

“I posted this in extremely conservative Facebook groups and extremely liberal Facebook groups because I knew it would invoke emotion,” McGuire said.

Including flirty comments from women,”I’m single,” Blenkinsopp said. However, not everybody was too pleased with the viral video ad.

“People are very concern with us promoting violence, drinking with firearms…to kind of clear that up, nobody was drinking while shooting guns,” McGuire explained.

“You get to choose what you believe in and if people don’t like it then we don’t care, we’re going to continue to do our business and take care of our customers,” Blenkinsopp said.

The viral video ad has gone international, McGuire and Blenkinsopp tell CBS42 they have received calls from as far away as Australia – and back here at home they landed two commercial roofing opportunities along with several residential inquiries.