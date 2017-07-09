CHP: At least 1 dead after fiery crash in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash in Glen Ellen in Sonoma County Sunday morning.

The single-car crash was first reported around 4:05 a.m. in the area of state Highway 12 and Dunbar Rd.

A vehicle left the roadway, went down an embankment, and caught fire, according to the CHP.

It is unclear if more than one person was in the car.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

