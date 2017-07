Fire breaks out at Texas Roadhouse in Union City

UNION CITY (KRON)– A 1-alarm fire broke out in the kitchen of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Union City Sunday afternoon.

The restaurant was shut down as a result.

Video: #ALCOFirefighters extinguish 1-alarm kitchen fire at Texas Roadhouse in Union City. Restaurant is temporarily closed. pic.twitter.com/3aGb4QoI7h — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 9, 2017

