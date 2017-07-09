Governor Brown issues emergency order for Butte County due to wildfire

By Published:


SACRAMENTO (KRON)– California Governor Edmund G. Brown declared a state of emergency for Butte County following a massive fire that has burned hundreds of acres.

Governor Brown issued the state of emergency Sunday afternoon.

The wildfire has damaged critical infrastructure, threatened homes and caused the evacuation of 3,500 residents.

