Memorial service underway for victims of UPS shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Friends and family of three UPS workers who were fatally shot by a disgruntled employee in June,  were honored during a memorial service Sunday at San Francisco City Hall.

Wayne Chan, Michael Lefiti and Benson Louie, were drivers at a UPS facility in San Francisco. On June 14, Jimmy Lam fired 20 rounds from a semi-automatic pistol killing his fellow coworkers before taking his own life.

The memorial service started at 2:00 p.m. and opened with a song from Glide Ensemble.

