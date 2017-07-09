Memorial service underway for victims of UPS shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Friends and family of three UPS workers who were fatally shot by a disgruntled employee in June, were honored during a memorial service Sunday at San Francisco City Hall.

Wayne Chan, Michael Lefiti and Benson Louie, were drivers at a UPS facility in San Francisco. On June 14, Jimmy Lam fired 20 rounds from a semi-automatic pistol killing his fellow coworkers before taking his own life.

The memorial service started at 2:00 p.m. and opened with a song from Glide Ensemble.

Teamsters union leader to victims’ families: “You are family to us. We are always gonna be there for you.”#UPSmemorial @kron4news pic.twitter.com/0vX3ex7zsY — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) July 9, 2017

Families of Wayne Chan, Michael Lefiti, & Benson Louie starting to arrive.#UPSmemorial pic.twitter.com/up970R1KYp — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) July 9, 2017

San Francisco City Hall set up for memorial service for 3 UPS drivers killed last month.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/WveEGDgwUj — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) July 9, 2017

