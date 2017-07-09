Oakland’s Grand Ave. open after massive construction fire

OAKLAND (KRON) — A street near Oakland’s Lake Merritt is open after being closed for almost two full days due to a massive construction site fire.

City officials announced the 100 block on Grand Ave. was reopening at 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

The 4-alarm fire broke out Friday morning around 4:30 a.m. at 2303 Valdez St.

A huge construction project of about 200 apartments and 31,000 square feet of retail space was destroyed by the flames.

The fire was out by nightfall, but crews remained on scenes to control lingering hot spots.

No one was killed of injured, but hundreds were evacuated from their homes.

An unstable crane towering over the site prompted additional evacuations of everyone living within a three-block radius of the crane.

Residents looking for updates on their evacuation status can call officials at (510)-238-2181.

