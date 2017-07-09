Police: Gun-wielding priest arrested following road rage incident

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A North Carolina church is without a priest this week after he was arrested in Florida following a road rage incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol arrested William Rian Adams, 35, after he reportedly pulled out a gun at two people from St. Cloud.

According to the FHP, Adams, a priest at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina, was driving his red Chevrolet Corvette on Florida’s Turnpike near Palm City when he “attempted to brake-check” a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that was closely tailing his Corvette.

“As the victim attempted to pass the Corvette, the driver [Adams] pointed a semi-automatic hand gun at them,” the report says. The gun was a Glock 22.

According to WPTV, Adams told authorities he did not pull out his weapon, which he claims remained under the passenger’s seat during the entire ordeal.

The passengers inside the other vehicle, however, told troopers Adams pulled a gun and pointed it in their direction. The driver said he pulled away from Adam’s vehicle to follow it from a safe distance until the cops arrived.

Adams was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Martin County Jail.

