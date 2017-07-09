Police: Man killed stepfather, posted selfie with body on social media

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a man accused of killing his stepfather and posting photos of the body on social media.

Multiple news reports say police received a call Saturday morning about a possible homicide in Bowie, 27 miles southwest of Baltimore.

After finding the body of a man in his 60s suffering upper body trauma, police began looking for the suspect.

Prince George’s County police say they later spotted the stepson at a nearby mall. He then led police on a car chase back to Bowie. The chase ended there after a foot chase with the suspect’s arrest.

Police have not yet identified either the victim or the suspect.

A police spokesman said the stepson has a history of domestic disputes, including with his stepfather.

Police say the online photos have been taken down.

