Police: Pacifica woman faces felony charge in ‘unintentional’ shooting at Sam’s Castle

PACIFICA (KRON) — A Pacifica woman faces a felony charge in a shooting Sunday that police are saying was “unintentional, but involved negligence.”

Around 6:40 a.m., police responded to the area of Sam’s Castle at 900 Mirador Terrace on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived officers found a man, a Pacifia resident, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police say he was alert and conscious.

He was taken to the hospital where he is now listed in stable condition.

A woman, identified as 54-year-old Pacifica resident Linda Miles, was also at the scene.

Miles was arrested on the felony charge, “negligent discharge of a firearm resulting in an injury,” police said.

She was then transported and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was unintentional, but involved negligence,” police said.

Pacifica Police detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Information may also be provided anonymously by calling the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Refer to case number 17-2150.

