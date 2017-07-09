Police: Woman at large after stabbing man to death in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are looking for a woman who allegedly a man to death Sunday in San Jose, according to San Jose Police Department.

Around 9:53 a.m. officers responded to the 700 block of S. 2nd Street on a report that someone was stabbed.

At the scene officers found a man suffering from a least one stab wound.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were unable to find the female suspect.

She is still at large, according to police.

The San Jose Police Department Homicide Unit is taking over the investigation, police said.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the Coroner’s Office confirms who he is and notifies his family.

No further details are available at this time.

