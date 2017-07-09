Power restored to all residents impacted by Oakland fire

OAKLAND (KRON)– Pacific Gas and Electric crews restored power to all residents impacted by the massive Oakland Fire on Sunday.

The fire broke out about 4:30 a.m. at 2302 Valdez Street on Friday and knocked out power for 300 customers.

Crews managed to restore by to majority of its customers by 9:00 p.m. the same day.

Only one customer was left without power early Sunday morning, but by 2:00 a.m. it was restored.

