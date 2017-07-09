Richmond firefighters use ‘Jaws of Life’ to rescue passengers in 3-car crash

RICHMOND (KRON) — Firefighters used “Jaws of Life” cutters to rescue two injured passengers from a vehicle involved in a three-car collision in Richmond Saturday evening, a fire captain said.

Richmond Fire Department received the call at 6:12 p.m. and got to the scene of the crash on Barrett Ave. near 34th St. in four minutes, Richmond Fire Captain Rico Rincon said.

Three cars were involved in the crash, Rincon said, but only one of the vehicles, a white truck, was occupied when firefighters arrived.

“We used the Jaws of Life to open the door” and removed the two passengers, Rincon said.

One of the occupants had major injuries and the other had minor injuries, the fire captain said.

The two injured people were rushed to the hospital.

Rincon had no further details about the crash.

