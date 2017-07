Rodeo grass fire brought under control

RODEO (BCN/KRON)–Firefighters have brought a 370-acre grass fire in Rodeo under control, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said this afternoon.

The fire started Saturday around 2:41 p.m. near Springwood Court and California Street in Rodeo and spread rapidly to 370 acres, according to Lynnette Round of Cal Fire.

The fire is now 90 percent contained, Round said.

