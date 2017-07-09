VIDEO: Gator attack caught on camera

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WFLA) — Video out of Mississippi shows an alligator attacking a man on a road.

The 10-foot-long alligator was found on the side of a road in Southern Mississippi.

Authorities were trying to relocate the reptile when it bit the man.

the man reportedly man did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

According to the owner of the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch, alligator attacks are about as common as being struck by lightning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

AMBER ALERT: 16 YEAR OLD KIDNAPPED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HEALTH ALERT: ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT STD GONORRHEA ON THE RISE

VIDEO: WOMAN CHARGED IN KILLING OF 4 CHILDREN

U.S. NUCLEAR PLANTS TARGET OF CYBER THREATS

PRINGLES RELEASES TOP RAMEN CHICKEN FLAVOR

>> MORE TOP STORIES