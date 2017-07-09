VIDEO: Gator attack caught on camera

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WFLA) — Video out of Mississippi shows an alligator attacking a man on a road.
The 10-foot-long alligator was found on the side of a road in Southern Mississippi.
Authorities were trying to relocate the reptile when it bit the man.
the man reportedly man did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
According to the owner of the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch, alligator attacks are about as common as being struck by lightning.
