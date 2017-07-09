VIDEO: Large snake dangles from car speeding along highway

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) — A South Carolina family sat down with a TV station to explain their ordeal with a snake hanging off their car while driving down Interstate 26 last week.Becky Castro and her family started driving from Reidville Road to Lake Bowen on I-26 last week.

While driving down the interstate, they started to notice something moving from their windshield wipers.

A large black snake, holding on to something, started dangling from the car.

“I have never in my life,” Becky Castro said.

The driver sped up going 70 to 75 miles an hour, but the snake kept holding on, Castro explained on Thursday.

“We were hoping the snake would come off,” Castro said.

Meanwhile, a new crisis started to develop inside the car.

The driver’s elderly mother, began to panic, trying to exit the car while it was moving.

“She took off her seatbelt and that’s when she said she was going to jump,” Castro told the TV station.

The grandmother can be heard on the video saying: “Now I tell you I am ready to jump out of here!”

Family members calmed everyone down and pulled over at Highway 292, opening the door, and the snake fell down and went slithering off.

— CBS North Carolina contributed to this report