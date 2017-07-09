VIDEO: Napa carjacking leads to officer involved shooting in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — A carjacking in Napa lead to an officer involved shooting in Vallejo Saturday evening, according to Lt. Kent Tribble of Vallejo Police Department.

Around 4:00 p.m. Vallejo police were notified by Napa officers that car theft suspects were heading to their area.

Officers found the two suspects in Vallejo’s City Park, Tribble said.

Both fled when they saw the officers.

One suspect, Victor Hurtado, took off on foot.

The other, David Placante, drove off in a car. The car was a different vehicle than the one they had allegedly stolen.

A group of officers chased Placante.

A single officer pursued Hurtdao westbound on Alabama St. at Marin.

That officer ended up shooting at Hurtado when Hurtado allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police.

The officer missed and Hurtado continued running until he barricaded himself in a tool shed on the 300 block of Alabama, Tribble said.

Vallejo Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) was called to the scene.

Hurtado eventually came out from the shed and was arrested with no injuries.

Placante, the suspect who fled in a car, was also arrested with no injuries.

Both were booked into Solano County Jail, officers said.

Hurtado is charged with resisting arrest using force.

Placante is charged with outstanding warrants.

Both face carjacking charges in Napa.

