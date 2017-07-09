VIDEO: Woman killed, 8 wounded in mass shooting at gender reveal party

HAMILTON CO., OH (WCMH/AP) — Authorities say two men opened fire on a party where a pregnant woman was to reveal her child’s gender, killing a woman and wounding eight people, including the expectant mother and three children.

The pregnant woman tells WXIX-TV she lost her baby after being shot in the leg in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Video courtesy of CNN

The gunmen were dressed in black and broke into the home while guests watched a movie.

Neighbors said that the shooter fled the scene.

“As of right now, I do not know what instigated this,” Jim Love, the public information officer for Colerain Township Police said. “I do not know how this got started.”

Five victims were transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

One victim is in critical condition, three are in fair condition and one is in stable condition, according to the hospital.

The three children were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

“Hopefully there we can get some information and descriptions, all the information we need to be able to proceed and continue this investigation, hopefully get the people who did the shooting,” Love said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

AMBER ALERT: 16 YEAR OLD KIDNAPPED IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

HEALTH ALERT: ANTIBIOTIC-RESISTANT STD GONORRHEA ON THE RISE

VIDEO: WOMAN CHARGED IN KILLING OF 4 CHILDREN

U.S. NUCLEAR PLANTS TARGET OF CYBER THREATS

PRINGLES RELEASES TOP RAMEN CHICKEN FLAVOR

>> MORE TOP STORIES