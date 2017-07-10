SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officials announced a $110K reward Monday for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who fatally shot a 20-year-old college student as he was playing Pokemon Go last year in San Francisco.

Calvin Riley, 20, was playing the game with a group of friends in the vicinity of Aquatic Park on Aug. 6, 2016 at about 9:50 p.m., when he was shot by an unidentified suspect.

Riley was attending Delta College in Stockton and had graduated from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier formally announced the reward to find Riley’s killer alongside his parents, Sean and Kariann Riley, during a news conference Monday.

The City of San Francisco and Riley’s family have each contributed $50,000 to the reward. The U.S. Park Police are offering $10,000.

In the beginning stages of the investigation, Park police officials released a sketch of the male suspect, adding that they believed he was associated with a 2013-2015 model white four-door Toyota Avalon that was seen leaving the area where the homicide occurred.

Police do not have a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact U.S. Park Police’s tipline at (415) 561-5150 or police communications at (415) 561-5508. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

Reward for info leading to suspect who fatally shot 20 yr old Calvin Riley in aquatic park is now $110K. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/mZK63tHJXL — Maureen Kelly (@KRON4MKelly) July 10, 2017

