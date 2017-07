4K without power in Sausalito

SAUSALITO (KRON) — About 4,000 homes in Sausalito are without power Monday afternoon, police said.

As of 1:48 p.m. PG&E was working to address the outage, which occurred because of a PG&E substation failure.

Police said there is no estimate for when power will be back on.

Power Outage in Sausalito. PG&E is actively working to address the problem. https://t.co/YLXnOaeih1 — Sausalito Police (@SausalitoPolice) July 10, 2017

