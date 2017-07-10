Armed suspects steal man’s car on Treasure Island

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Armed suspects stole a man’s car on San Francisco’s Treasure Island on Saturday morning, according to police.

The carjacking was reported at 6:40 a.m. on Avenue of the Palms.

The 27-year-old victim was sitting in his vehicle when a suspect approached.

The victim opened his door and the suspect ordered him out of the car, police said.

The suspect got into the driver’s seat and a second suspect entered on the passenger side, and they then fled in the car south on Avenue of the Palms toward the Bay Bridge, according to police.

Police said at least one of the suspects, described as men in their late teens or early 20s, had a gun.

The suspects remained at large as of Monday.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

