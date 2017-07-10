Big-rig carrying cheese catches fire on I-680 in Fremont

Video courtesy: Julie Schiro @usa2kangel
FREMONT (BCN) — A big-rig carrying frozen cheese caught fire on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Fremont Monday, prompting the closure of multiple lanes of the highway, California Highway Patrol and fire officials said.
The fire was initially reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. coming from a big-rig on southbound Highway 680 near the off-ramp to state Highway 262.
No injuries were reported. Fremont fire officials said as of 12:20 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished and a tow truck was at the scene.
The big-rig blaze prompted the closure of the five right lanes of southbound Highway 680, with only the far left lane remaining open.
There is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen, according to the CHP.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE: 2 ARRESTED FOR MURDER OF SAN JOSE TEEN
- $110K REWARD FOR INFO ON POKEMON GO KILLING
- SACRAMENTO TEEN WINS LOTTERY TWICE IN A WEEK
- FEDS ARRIVE IN OAKLAND TO INVESTIGATE CONSTRUCTION FIRE
- JACKPOT: WINNING LOTTERY TICKET PURCHASED IN CONCORD
- GROOMSMAN JAILED IN SEXUAL ASSAULT OF 15-YEAR-OLD BRIDESMAID
- WOMAN KILLED, 8 WOUNDED IN MASS SHOOTING AT GENDER REVEAL PARTY